Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $205.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,228. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

