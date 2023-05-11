Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 5,319,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,487,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.