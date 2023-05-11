True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

PSMJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,493 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.