Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,325,297 THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,325,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,695,000. THOR Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of THOR Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,318,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,542,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,095,000.

Get THOR Low Volatility ETF alerts:

THOR Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA THLV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,317. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

About THOR Low Volatility ETF

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.