Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 28,808 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 462,776 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

