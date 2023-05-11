Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 17,477 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 423,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,804. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

