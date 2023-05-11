Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,484 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 1,008,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,665. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

