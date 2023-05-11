Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,830 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

