TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $28.34. TORM shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 369,720 shares traded.

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.891 dividend. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.70%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

