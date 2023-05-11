Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 4,372,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,500.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
