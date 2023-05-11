Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 4,372,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,500.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

See Also

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

