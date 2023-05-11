Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,278. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWKS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

