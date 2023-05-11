Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 106,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,129. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 81.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.