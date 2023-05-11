Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Eastman Chemical comprises about 2.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
