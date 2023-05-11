The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.33.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
