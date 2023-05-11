The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Swatch Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

