Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 183,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,586. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

