TEGNA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

TEGNA has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

