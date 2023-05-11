TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down to $30.41

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $28.49. TechTarget shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 223,618 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in TechTarget by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in TechTarget by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 252,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.