TD Securities Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$7.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock remained flat at $5.64 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

