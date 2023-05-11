Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

SZKMY traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

