Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Superior Plus Trading Up 4.4 %
Superior Plus stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
