Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,315,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 5,884,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.5 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.