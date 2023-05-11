SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 319,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 858,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 482.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 304,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 193,925 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 32.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

