Strategic Equity Management Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.78. 215,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,824. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

