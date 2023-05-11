Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 11th (ABEV, ACDC, AFCG, AHODF, ARDX, BBLN, BHP, BSY, BYDGF, CCEP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 11th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $580.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

