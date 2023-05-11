Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 11th (ABEV, ACDC, AFCG, AHODF, ARDX, BBLN, BHP, BSY, BYDGF, CCEP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 11th:
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.
Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $580.00.
Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.
Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Block (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
