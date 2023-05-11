STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of STERIS worth $55,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $189.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.09. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -653.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

