SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 429.1% from the April 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Down 4.8 %

SQIDF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,354. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

