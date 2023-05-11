Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240,854 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,854 shares during the period. Ready Capital makes up approximately 2.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Ready Capital worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 362,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.