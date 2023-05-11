Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.42. 273,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

