Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.48 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up 1.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,069 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

