Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 229,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,151. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

