Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Everi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 344,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,457. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Everi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

