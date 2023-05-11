Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.64% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.3 %

MCFT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 64,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.