Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,704 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Fathom worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.76. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

