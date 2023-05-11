Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Increases By 100.0%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAVHY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

