Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Declines By 48.5%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sysmex Trading Down 1.1 %

SSMXY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 11,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,363. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

