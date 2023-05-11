Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Expands By 14,500.0%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 14,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

SRMGF stock remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

