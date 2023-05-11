Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Expands By 14,500.0%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 14,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
SRMGF stock remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
