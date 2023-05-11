Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 81.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the April 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STSBF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. South Star Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
