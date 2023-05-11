Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Increases By 89.5%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 5.0 %

Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.88.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWACW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 293,938 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

