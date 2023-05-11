SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.62. SES AI shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 280,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,347 shares of company stock worth $327,722.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $37,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SES AI in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

