Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) is Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Sealed Air makes up 4.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,973. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.