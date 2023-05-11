Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $96,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 241,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,977. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

