Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

