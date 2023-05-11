Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

