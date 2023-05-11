Quantfury Token Price Reaches $8.68 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00031943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $86.82 million and $56,047.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.74921094 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,002.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

