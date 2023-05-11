Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009466 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $269.03 million and $37.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.31 or 0.06654815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,651,784 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

