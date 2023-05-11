Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 590,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.