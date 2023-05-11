Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.
Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 590,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
