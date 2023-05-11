Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 13,428,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,403,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

