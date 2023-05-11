Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 6,284 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,868,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

USB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

