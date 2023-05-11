Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 362 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

BR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.00. 96,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,619. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

