Pegasus Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,937,000 after purchasing an additional 642,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. 493,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,974. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

